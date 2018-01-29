Toronto Police to provide update on probe into man charged in missing men case

TORONTO – Toronto Police will update the public this morning on the investigation into a man charged in the presumed deaths of two men who disappeared from the city’s gay village.

Bruce McArthur, a 66-year-old Toronto man, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder earlier this month in the cases of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman, both reported missing from the Church and Wellesley streets area at separate times last year.

The men’s bodies have not been found, and police said they were scouring five properties associated with McArthur as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police also said they believed there could be other victims.

They will hold a press conference this morning at 10:30 to provide an update on the investigation.

At the time of the arrest, police said they had been investigating McArthur for months but could not make a “definitive link” to the disappearances until the day before he was charged.

Members of the LGBTQ community had been voicing concerns last year in light of the disappearances, which were deemed suspicious at the time.

Investigators working on the cases issued public reassurances, saying they had no reason to believe the two men were dead, nor that their absence had anything to do with a serial killer or predators targeting men through a dating app.

In December, police warned people to be careful using dating apps.

Police have said McArthur had sexual relationships with both men and all three were on dating apps.