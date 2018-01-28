The Weeknd, Alessia Cara among Canadian winners at the Grammys

Alessia Cara’s dreams of winning a Grammy Award are no longer confined to her bathroom shower.

The Brampton raised singer accepted the award for best new artist – the first Grammy of her career – at Sunday night’s televised ceremony.

Cara told the audience she’s been “pretend winning” Grammys in the shower since she was a kid.

She then encouraged people to “support real music and real artists,” saying that “everyone deserves the same shot.”

It’s been a stellar rise for Cara, who swept through the Juno Awards nearly two years ago, winning breakthrough artist.

Since then she’s appeared on a number of big hits, including Logic’s suicide prevention anthem “1-800-273-8255,” which is nominated at the Grammys for song of the year.

Prior to the telecast, The Weeknd’s “Starboy” picked up a Grammy for best urban contemporary album.

It’s the third career Grammy for the global superstar from Toronto.

He’s among a group of Canadians who scored golden gramophones in a pre-telecast ceremony where most of the awards are handed out.

Leonard Cohen’s song “You Want It Darker” won a Grammy for best rock performance. The track appears on the Montreal singer-songwriter’s final album of the same name.

Nova Scotia soprano Barbara Hannigan’s “Crazy Girl Crazy” picked up a Grammy in the best classical solo vocal album category. It’s the first Grammy win for the contemporary opera singer.

Charles Moniz of Burlington, Ont. shared a Grammy win earlier in the ceremony for “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars, which scored best engineered album, non-classical.