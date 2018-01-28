Loading articles...

The Weeknd, Alessia Cara among Canadian winners at the Grammys

Last Updated Jan 28, 2018 at 8:41 pm EST

Alessia Cara accepts the award for best new artist from Nick Jonas at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Alessia Cara’s dreams of winning a Grammy Award are no longer confined to her bathroom shower.

The Brampton raised singer accepted the award for best new artist – the first Grammy of her career – at Sunday night’s televised ceremony.

Cara told the audience she’s been “pretend winning” Grammys in the shower since she was a kid.

She then encouraged people to “support real music and real artists,” saying that “everyone deserves the same shot.”

It’s been a stellar rise for Cara, who swept through the Juno Awards nearly two years ago, winning breakthrough artist.

Since then she’s appeared on a number of big hits, including Logic’s suicide prevention anthem “1-800-273-8255,” which is nominated at the Grammys for song of the year.

Prior to the telecast, The Weeknd’s “Starboy” picked up a Grammy for best urban contemporary album.

It’s the third career Grammy for the global superstar from Toronto.

He’s among a group of Canadians who scored golden gramophones in a pre-telecast ceremony where most of the awards are handed out.

Leonard Cohen’s song “You Want It Darker” won a Grammy for best rock performance. The track appears on the Montreal singer-songwriter’s final album of the same name.

Nova Scotia soprano Barbara Hannigan’s “Crazy Girl Crazy” picked up a Grammy in the best classical solo vocal album category. It’s the first Grammy win for the contemporary opera singer.

Charles Moniz of Burlington, Ont. shared a Grammy win earlier in the ceremony for “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars, which scored best engineered album, non-classical.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies