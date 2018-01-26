Loading articles...

1 dead, 1 injured in Hamilton industrial accident

Last Updated Jan 26, 2018 at 5:49 am EST

One man is dead and another remains in hospital after an industrial accident in Hamilton.

Emergency crews were called to Eastport Boulevard, near the QEW and Nikola Tesla Boulevard, just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Both injured men were rushed to hospital where one succumbed to his injuries.

The second man is in stable condition.

No further details have been released.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating.

