Section of the DVP reopens after flooding

Toronto police shut down a section of the Don Valley Parkway in the city’s east end early Friday due to flooding.

The highway was closed at the south end to allow city work crews to assess the situation and clear catch basins.

The northbound lanes of the DVP reopened around 5:30 a.m. The southbound lanes reopened from the Bayview-Bloor exit about an hour later.

The Bayview Extension was also closed for several hours from Mill Street to River Street, but has since reopened.

Police had earlier warned that water levels in the adjacent Don River were rising due to rainfall.

The rain, and a rapid snow melt due to warm temperatures this week, follow a lengthy cold snap through the holiday season.

Environment Canada said rain was expected to continue into Friday morning, then change to a dusting of snow as temperatures plummet — with a brief spell of freezing rain likely during the rain-snow changeover.

The GTA remains under a special weather statement, calling for possible icy conditions Friday morning and afternoon.

It was about 10 C at 1 a.m., but the temperature was expected to drop to around the freezing mark on Friday, then plunge to around -11 C for the weekend, creating slippery conditions for driving and walking.