Man pistol-whipped during convenience store robbery

Police are on the hunt for a suspect after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint.

It happened just before 4 a.m. on Friday at a Hasty Market on Davisville Avenue, just east of Yonge Street.

Police said the store clerk was pistol whipped by the suspect — who then fled the area with some merchandise and money.

The suspect is described as male, about five-foot-nine. He was wearing black clothing and his face was covered.

The clerk was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his face.