Back to school after the holiday break coincides with snow

It is a messy commute across much of the GTA, as thousands return to the routine of school and work after the holidays.

A special weather statement remains in effect on Monday for the region, calling for between 4-8 centimetres of snow for Toronto.

Up to 10 centimetres of show is expected in areas northeast of the Great Lakes.

Good morning TO. In response to light snow, salting operations on expressways and main roads commenced at approximately 3am and will continue through the morning rush hour. Drive safe. — TO Winter Operations (@TO_WinterOps) January 8, 2018

So far, there are 200 flights cancelled at Pearson International Airport.

Good morning. Snow is in the forecast today and could cause delays. Always check flight info with your airline or at https://t.co/5Df7Y3ggna — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) January 8, 2018

On a brighter note, the GTA is seeing a reprieve from the cold. 680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor says the high for Monday will be 2 C.

She said the last time Toronto was above the freezing mark was on Dec. 23 when it was 1.4 C.