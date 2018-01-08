Loading articles...

Back to school after the holiday break coincides with snow

Snow-covered streets in downtown Toronto on Jan. 8, 2018. CITYNEWS

It is a messy commute across much of the GTA, as thousands return to the routine of school and work after the holidays.

A special weather statement remains in effect on Monday for the region, calling for between 4-8 centimetres of snow for Toronto.

Up to 10 centimetres of show is expected in areas northeast of the Great Lakes.

So far, there are 200 flights cancelled at Pearson International Airport.

On a brighter note, the GTA is seeing a reprieve from the cold. 680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor says the high for Monday will be 2 C.

She said the last time Toronto was above the freezing mark was on Dec. 23 when it was 1.4 C.

