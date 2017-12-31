Mayor Tory says shelter system can accommodate homeless without opening armouries

Toronto Mayor John Tory has responded to a growing online chorus that’s demanding the city open armouries to temporarily shelter the homeless during a stretch of bitter cold weather.
In a statement released just before 5 p.m. Sunday, Tory’s office said the city’s decision to open more than 100 new spaces at the Better Living Centre makes more sense than opening the armouries.
“Our expert staff continue to believe the Better Living Centre is a better option for a winter respite than the armouries,” Tory said. “The Better Living Centre can accommodate 110 people right now, it is open 24/7, and it is a city-owned site. I continue to support our hard working shelter staff in deciding when and if extra capacity is required.”
Earlier this month city council also voted in favour of creating 400 additional spaces for vulnerable people.
But many took to Twitter to try and pressure the city into opening the armouries. The hashtag #openthearmouries is one of the top trending hashtags in Toronto.
While Tory said he appreciated the “advocacy and outpouring of emotion” from concerned citizens, he maintained that the city is equipped to handle the situation.
“City staff advise me that our shelter system continues to experience demand – shelter occupancy was at 95% last night which is consistent with other nights over the past month – but the system is coping with that demand,” Tory said. “I share the desire to make sure we are doing everything possible to help people who find themselves homeless in Toronto.”
“I want to thank City shelter staff and everyone who works across the shelter system for the work they have done dealing with the unprecedented demand we have seen over the last year. Their work is saving lives and will continue to save lives.”
Toronto is currently under an extreme cold warning, with temperatures expected to dip near -30 with the wind chill on Sunday night.
If one of John Tory’s family member, counis, etc., had to unfortunately have to live on the streets, things would obviously be different.
Why doesn’t Mr. Tory supply open up a warm place for these 400 vulnerable people in turn for them doing work for the government? That’s because the cancerous unions wouldn’t allow it!
Mayor tory is another self absorbed, publicity loving junkie, not unlike our pm.
Idjits, both of them.