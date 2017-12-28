Police investigate after shots fired on Chester Le Blvd.

Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired outside a home in the Victoria Park Avenue and Finch Avenue East area on Thursday morning.

Police initially responded to a call for the sound of gunshots on Chester Le Boulevard at around 2 a.m.

When they arrived on scene they found evidence that a firearm had been discharged as multiple shell casings were found. Bullet holes were also seen in the front door and window of a home on the street. No victim has been located at this time.

Witnesses or anyone with information is being asked to call police.