Coronavirus 'Ask Me Anything' with Dr. Vinita Dubey

We know you have questions about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and we’re are working to get you the answers, straight from the most trusted sources.

Toronto’s Associate Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vinita Dubey, will answer your COVID-19 related questions in a live video interview on Wednesday, May 13, at 12:30 p.m. on our Facebook page and here on our website.

Submit your questions in the chat window below or on Twitter using #COVIDanswers and tune in to watch Dr. Dubey answer them LIVE on Wednesday.

Note: questions will be moderated before they appear in the chat window

