Dramatic video shows arrests of 2 murder suspects at Victoria Park station

Brian Rintoul, 53, and Everett Rintoul, 50, both of Toronto, have each been charged with first-degree murder

The men are suspects in the murder of Johnson Reyes, 61, at an apartment in North York on Thursday morning

More than a dozen uniformed and plainclothes officers, some with guns drawn, tackled and arrested two murder suspects in front of stunned commuters at Victoria Park subway station on Friday afternoon.

Video obtained by CityNews shows several officers waiting at the station as passengers are getting off a bus at around 2:30 p.m.

Suddenly, one of the officers points at a man who just exited the bus and shouts “There he is! There he is! Get him!”

Officers quickly swarm the man, tackling him to the ground and cuffing him. During the take-down an officer can be heard saying: “You are under arrest for first-degree murder.”

Seconds later, another suspect is apprehended, with several officers pinning him to the ground just a few feet away from where the first arrest took place.

Both men are then placed in police vehicles.

Toronto police say the arrests are in connection to a homicide Thursday morning at an apartment in North York.

Police were called to 57 Parkwoods Village Drive at around 7:30 a.m. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as Johnson Reyes, 61, of Toronto.

The two men arrested at Victoria Park subway station Friday are Brian Rintoul, 53, and Everett Rintoul, 50, both of Toronto.

They are each facing one count of first-degree murder and are scheduled to appear in court on Saturday morning.

Tense take-down

A witness told CityNews he was waiting for a bus at Victoria Park station when he noticed a sudden and ominous police presence.

According to the witness, the bus carrying the suspects was moving extremely slowly when it approached the station and didn’t pull into its usual spot on the platform. It was also being following by marked and unmarked police vehicles, the witness said.

The TTC refused to comment when asked if its staff was aware of the impending take-down.

The TTC said buses bypassed the station for about half an hour between 2:30 and 3:00 p.m. but wouldn’t provide any further details about the incident.