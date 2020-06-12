National Indigenous History Month

June is National Indigenous History Month. We are profiling Indigenous people, and sharing their stories and voices, so that we can celebrate the difference they have made in their communities and to our country.

Featured stories

'Education for action' is what drives social justice activist Pamela... June is National Indigenous History Month. It is a time for all Canadians — Indigenous, non-Indigenous and newcomers — to reflect upon and learn the history, sacrifices, cultures, contributions, and strength of First Nations, Inuit … Jun 12, 2020, 11:47 am
Author and journalist Tanya Talaga pushes for Indigenous rights Jun 11, 2020, 1:13 pm
'Finding the truth': Musician, author Tom Wilson connects with his... Jun 10, 2020, 10:49 am
Tom Longboat was a 'light in the darkness for Indigenous people' Jun 4, 2020, 12:08 pm

