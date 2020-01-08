Iran plane crash

A Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed near Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 8, 2020, killing all 176 people on board, including at least 63 Canadians. Follow the latest updates on the crash investigation and what we know about the victims.

Top stories

Tragedy in Tehran: Crash sends shockwaves through GTA
What we know about the Canadians killed in the Ukrainian plane crash Jan 8, 2020, 12:00 pm
U.S. officials: 'Highly likely' Iran downed Ukrainian jetliner Jan 9, 2020, 11:57 am
Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back Jan 9, 2020, 1:10 am

More vigils to be held for Canadian victims of plane crash in Iran January 9, 2020, 7:32 am
Commercial airlines reroute flights amid U.S.-Iran tensions January 8, 2020, 6:30 am
63 Canadians killed in Ukrainian airliner crash near Tehran January 8, 2020, 5:21 am
Iran will not hand over black boxes in plane crash investigation: report January 7, 2020, 10:48 pm
