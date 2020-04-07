Everyone is feeling anxious right now. For many business owners here in Toronto it’s truly a nail biting time. Local businesses are part of our lives, and while we will recover – many places will only survive with your help. By supporting local, you can keep the places you love stay open! From shopping online, signing up for online classes, or even purchasing a gift card, it all starts with you. Submit or find a local business to support below. Operation Support Local…we’re all in this together.