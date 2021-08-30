Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
On October 18, you’ll see a new look for 680 NEWS and our name will sound a bit different. We’re joining forces with another Toronto news brand – CityNews, a nationally-known local news powerhouse across all platforms to become CityNews 680.
Rest assured, while our name and look will be updated, you will still get the same trusted information from our team of award-winning reporters and anchors that you have come to rely on, plus all the latest news, traffic and weather. We will also be unveiling a new website and merging our social handles together so you can easily find all your local news.
We know there are endless choices for you to get your news, and we need to ensure that we’re evolving to continue offering you the best experience to get your local news and information for decades to come – whether it’s on the radio, TV, online, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, smart speakers or in app.
We’re excited to usher in this next chapter in our journey and continue to serve you and our community.
We will keep you updated on all the exciting news to come.
Thanks,
The 680 NEWS Team
FAQ:
Why are you making these changes?
We know that today’s consumers get their news on a variety of platforms, with more people using their phones and smart speakers to expand their access to information from their homes, or on-the go. In order to ensure we continue to have a strong local news offering wherever Canadians want to find us, it made sense for us to unite all of our company’s English news brands under the ‘CityNews’ banner. You can then search or click ‘CityNews’ to get the news and information you have come to trust on all our platforms – radio, TV, online, social.
Will I still hear the same news and information?
Rest assured. This is just change in name and look only. You will still get the same trusted information from our team of reporters and anchors that you have come to rely on, plus latest news, traffic, and weather.
Will I still be able to listen to 680 NEWS in the same place?
Yes you can still listen to 680 NEWS on your radio, HD radio 92.5FM sub channel 2 or stream online.