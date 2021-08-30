On October 18, you’ll see a new look for 680 NEWS and our name will sound a bit different. We’re joining forces with another Toronto news brand – CityNews, a nationally-known local news powerhouse across all platforms to become CityNews 680.

Rest assured, while our name and look will be updated, you will still get the same trusted information from our team of award-winning reporters and anchors that you have come to rely on, plus all the latest news, traffic and weather. We will also be unveiling a new website and merging our social handles together so you can easily find all your local news.

We know there are endless choices for you to get your news, and we need to ensure that we’re evolving to continue offering you the best experience to get your local news and information for decades to come – whether it’s on the radio, TV, online, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, smart speakers or in app.

We’re excited to usher in this next chapter in our journey and continue to serve you and our community.

We will keep you updated on all the exciting news to come.

Thanks,

The 680 NEWS Team