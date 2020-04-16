Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
A common theme in these uncommon times is uncertainty. When will things get better? What should I do in the meantime? Chances are if you’re wondering, so is someone else.
We’re here to get you the information you need. Below, you’ll find a list of all the questions we’ve been asked to date, and the best answers we can provide. If you have a question you don’t see listed, ask us through the form at the bottom of the page.
COVID-19
Thus far, approximately half of all deaths associated with COVID-19 have been linked to outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
The current trend in Ontario is a roughly 5% rate of positive results. This equates to approximately 500 confirmed cases for every 10,000 tests processed.
As of April 17th, over 100 long term care facilities in the province are battling COVID-19 outbreaks. No definitive list of affected locations has been made available. But all long-term care homes have been instructed to conduct aggressive screening – upgraded to twice daily – of staff, essential visitors and residents.
Essential services & work
You will receive $500 per week, regardless of what you may have been eligible to receive through Employment Insurance.
Under the current mandate, residential construction projects are permitted to continue if the necessary permits have been granted or if they involve renovation work to existing properties that started before April 4. It is important to consider that while a renovation may not seem essential, some in fact are, as they involve the usability of a home’s critical amenities such as kitchens or bathrooms. Policing and determining each on a case by case basis would be untenable, which is why construction is allowed to continue.
There are no plans at this time to mandate the extension of operating hours at groceries or other essential facilities. While businesses themselves may opt to extend hours, it is in employers’ best interest to limit their workers’ exposure to possible infection.
The majority of travel into countries has been restricted due to COVID-19, or suspended altogether. For a list of rough guidelines, you can click here. Bear in mind that the situation is always evolving. If you must travel, it is always best to consult with the proper government authorities.