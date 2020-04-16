Coronavirus FAQ: We answer your questions

Got questions? We’ve got answers.

A common theme in these uncommon times is uncertainty. When will things get better? What should I do in the meantime? Chances are if you’re wondering, so is someone else.

We’re here to get you the information you need. Below, you’ll find a list of all the questions we’ve been asked to date, and the best answers we can provide. If you have a question you don’t see listed, ask us through the form at the bottom of the page.

What proportion of the current death toll is comprised of those living in some form of retirement or assisted living facility? Thus far, approximately half of all deaths associated with COVID-19 have been linked to outbreaks in long-term care facilities.



How does the number of confirmed cases each day compare to the overall number of those tested? The current trend in Ontario is a roughly 5% rate of positive results. This equates to approximately 500 confirmed cases for every 10,000 tests processed.



Is there some way to find out which assisted living facilities are being hardest hit by COVID-19? As of April 17th, over 100 long term care facilities in the province are battling COVID-19 outbreaks. No definitive list of affected locations has been made available. But all long-term care homes have been instructed to conduct aggressive screening – upgraded to twice daily – of staff, essential visitors and residents.

Why does it appear that CERB benefits equate to less than Ontario’s Employment Insurance benefit? You will receive $500 per week, regardless of what you may have been eligible to receive through Employment Insurance. However, once you are finished receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, you will still be eligible to receive Employment Insurance at the higher rate, provided you cannot find a job. Getting the Canada Emergency Response Benefit does not affect your EI entitlement.



Why have seemingly non-essential, non-emergency home renovations not been mandated to close in our city? Under the current mandate, residential construction projects are permitted to continue if the necessary permits have been granted or if they involve renovation work to existing properties that started before April 4. It is important to consider that while a renovation may not seem essential, some in fact are, as they involve the usability of a home’s critical amenities such as kitchens or bathrooms. Policing and determining each on a case by case basis would be untenable, which is why construction is allowed to continue.



Which benefits are available to people who were unemployed prior to the COVID-19 outbreak? At this time, unless you have lost your income as a result of COVID-19 or were already receiving Employment Insurance, you are not eligible to receive the Canada Emergency Response Benefit . However this may change by way of future government mandates.

Are there plans to extend shopping hours at grocery and other essential stores to ease the increased wait times? There are no plans at this time to mandate the extension of operating hours at groceries or other essential facilities. While businesses themselves may opt to extend hours, it is in employers’ best interest to limit their workers’ exposure to possible infection.



Are there any plans to allow investors access to their managed investments and funds? Not at this time.



Are auto insurance companies going to offer refunds on premiums given that driving has decreased so dramatically? Some insurance providers have cut their premiums, and the Ontario government is allowing insurers to provide rebates as a direct result of the pandemic.



Have airlines provided any further information regarding refunds on flights? The Canadian Transportation Agency has not instructed airlines to provide refunds — instead, they are to provide vouchers for future travel



What is the current status of air travel in various countries around the world? The majority of travel into countries has been restricted due to COVID-19, or suspended altogether. For a list of rough guidelines, you can click here. Bear in mind that the situation is always evolving. If you must travel, it is always best to consult with the proper government authorities.

