Ontario reports under 500 new COVID-19 cases for 7th straight day

MISSISSAUGA (CANADA), May 5, 2021 People wearing face masks line up for COVID-19 tests at a COVID-19 assessment center in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on May 5, 2021. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press)

Ontario is reporting 443 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, marking a full week of under 500 new cases per day.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 288 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 155 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

There are now 164 people in the ICU due to COVID-19 complications and 155 people in hospital.

More to come

