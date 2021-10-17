Man facing 19 charges in firearms investigation

Toronto police have arrested a man who is now facing over a dozen charges related to a firearms investigation.

Police were initially called to the Jameson Avenue and Springhurst Avenue area on Saturday for reports of a person with a gun.

Officers found a man and arrested him. They then executed search warrants on an address and a vehicle and found a handgun, nine rounds of ammunition in a magazine, a large quantity of what is suspected to be fentanyl and fake identification.

Michael Cumbermack, 25, of Toronto, is facing the following charges:

Two counts of Assault

Two counts of Utter Threats Cause Bodily Harm

Three counts of Utter Threats cause Death

Possession of a Weapon

Possession of a Restricted or Prohibited Firearm without Holding a Licence

Use/Handle/Store Firearm Carelessly

Possess Firearm with Altered Serial Number

Possess Loaded Prohibited Firearm

Possess Firearm while Prohibited

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Four counts of Procure or to Possess Identity Document of Another

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule I

He was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

Photos of the items seized by police have been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.