Loading articles...

Man facing 19 charges in firearms investigation

Sig Sauer Model P320 .45Cal with 9 rounds of ammunition in magazine seized in a firearms investigation. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police have arrested a man who is now facing over a dozen charges related to a firearms investigation.

Police were initially called to the Jameson Avenue and Springhurst Avenue area on Saturday for reports of a person with a gun.

Officers found a man and arrested him. They then executed search warrants on an address and a vehicle and found a handgun, nine rounds of ammunition in a magazine, a large quantity of what is suspected to be fentanyl and fake identification.

Michael Cumbermack, 25, of Toronto, is facing the following charges:

  • Two counts of Assault
  • Two counts of Utter Threats Cause Bodily Harm
  • Three counts of Utter Threats cause Death
  • Possession of a Weapon
  • Possession of a Restricted or Prohibited Firearm without Holding a Licence
  • Use/Handle/Store Firearm Carelessly
  • Possess Firearm with Altered Serial Number
  • Possess Loaded Prohibited Firearm
  • Possess Firearm while Prohibited
  • Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
  • Four counts of Procure or to Possess Identity Document of Another
  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule I

He was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

Photos of the items seized by police have been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.

Nine rounds of ammunition and suspected fentanyl
Nine rounds of ammunition and suspected fentanyl seized by Toronto police in a firearms investigation. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Oct 13, 2021, 06:27 AM
@680NEWStraffic is now @CityNewsTO, follow us there with #680traffic for all your traffic updates. Find out more a…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Oct 13, 2021, 06:31 AM
@680NEWSweather is now @CityNewsTO, follow us there with #680weather for all your weather updates. Find out more a…
Latest Weather
Read more