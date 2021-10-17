Man facing 19 charges in firearms investigation

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sig Sauer Model P320 .45Cal with 9 rounds of ammunition in magazine seized in a firearms investigation. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Toronto police have arrested a man who is now facing over a dozen charges related to a firearms investigation.
Police were initially called to the Jameson Avenue and Springhurst Avenue area on Saturday for reports of a person with a gun.
Officers found a man and arrested him. They then executed search warrants on an address and a vehicle and found a handgun, nine rounds of ammunition in a magazine, a large quantity of what is suspected to be fentanyl and fake identification.
Michael Cumbermack, 25, of Toronto, is facing the following charges:
Two counts of Assault
Two counts of Utter Threats Cause Bodily Harm
Three counts of Utter Threats cause Death
Possession of a Weapon
Possession of a Restricted or Prohibited Firearm without Holding a Licence
Use/Handle/Store Firearm Carelessly
Possess Firearm with Altered Serial Number
Possess Loaded Prohibited Firearm
Possess Firearm while Prohibited
Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
Four counts of Procure or to Possess Identity Document of Another
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule I
He was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.
Photos of the items seized by police have been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.