2 charged with attempted murder in Brampton Christmas Eve shooting

Two suspects connected to a Christmas Eve shooting in Brampton last year are facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder.

Peel police were called to a home on Hubbell Road for reports of a shooting at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2020.

Three males were reportedly involved in an altercation which led to a 24-year-old man being shot.

The other two males fled the scene in a car and the victim was taken to a trauma centre.

After a lengthy investigation, the suspects were identified as 18-year-old Eliazar Henry from Mississauga and a 17-year-old boy from Brampton.

They are each charged with:

Attempted murder

Intentionally discharge firearm recklessly

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime

Robbery

Henry faces additional charges of disguise with intent, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose and attempt to Commit an indictable offence. He appeared in court on Saturday.

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of the 17-year-old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.