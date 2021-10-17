Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
2 charged with attempted murder in Brampton Christmas Eve shooting
By News Staff
Posted Oct 17, 2021 1:41 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 17, 2021 at 1:49 pm EDT
Eliazar Henry, 18, was charged with attempted murder connected to a shooting in Brampton on Dec. 24, 2020. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police Peel Regional Police
Two suspects connected to a Christmas Eve shooting in Brampton last year are facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder.
Peel police were called to a home on Hubbell Road for reports of a shooting at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2020.
Three males were reportedly involved in an altercation which led to a 24-year-old man being shot.
The other two males fled the scene in a car and the victim was taken to a trauma centre.
After a lengthy investigation, the suspects were identified as 18-year-old Eliazar Henry from Mississauga and a 17-year-old boy from Brampton.
They are each charged with:
Attempted murder
Intentionally discharge firearm recklessly
Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm
Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
Possession of property obtained by crime
Robbery
Henry faces additional charges of disguise with intent, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose and attempt to Commit an indictable offence. He appeared in court on Saturday.
Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of the 17-year-old.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
