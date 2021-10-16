Loading articles...

Woman critically injured in Mississauga fire

Last Updated Oct 16, 2021 at 6:24 pm EDT

Mississauga firefighters battle a blaze at a home on The Credit Woodlands in Mississauga. CITYNEWS/Chris Langenzarde

A woman is in critical condition after being pulled from a house fire in Mississauga.

Firefighters were called to the blazeon The Credit Woodlands near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say six people were rescued from the home and one patient was absent vital signs.

Peel Paramedics say an adult female was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

There was no initial word on the cause of the blaze.

