At least 2 injured in Scarborough dog attack

At least two people have been injured after a dog got loose and began attacking people in a Scarborough neighbourhood.

Police were called to Neilson Avenue and Kingston Road just after 1 p.m. for reports of a loose dog biting people.

Area residents were asked to remain inside while they tried to contain the dog.

It was eventually contained in the back seat of a police car.

Paramedics were called to the scene to treat a woman and a man who suffered minor injuries in the attack. They were both taken to hospital as a precaution.

Animal services has been contacted.