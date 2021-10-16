Loading articles...

At least 2 injured in Scarborough dog attack

Last Updated Oct 16, 2021 at 2:54 pm EDT

A dog has been taken by animal services after it bit two people in a Scarborough neighbourhood.

At least two people have been injured after a dog got loose and began attacking people in a Scarborough neighbourhood.

Police were called to Neilson Avenue and Kingston Road just after 1 p.m. for reports of a loose dog biting people.

Area residents were asked to remain inside while they tried to contain the dog.

It was eventually contained in the back seat of a police car.

Paramedics were called to the scene to treat a woman and a man who suffered minor injuries in the attack. They were both taken to hospital as a precaution.

Animal services has been contacted.

