Ontario reports 486 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Ontario is reporting 486 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths on Friday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 329 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 157 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

There are now 164 people in the ICU due to COVID-19 complications, 146 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 18 are fully vaccinated.

This is the sixth day in a row that COVID-19 cases have been under 500.

The province tested 32,626 people in the previous 24-hour period, with a positivity rate of 1.7 per cent.

The active case count dropped by 36 as 517 more cases are considered recovered. The seven-day average has also dropped to 441 cases.