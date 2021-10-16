Loading articles...

Man killed in North York shooting

Last Updated Oct 16, 2021 at 8:26 am EDT

Police investigating shooting in North York. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

A man has been killed after a shooting in North York early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the area Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue at around 1:45 a.m. for repots of a shooting.

The male victim, believed to be in his 20s, was found on the scene and pronounced dead.

The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation. There have been no further details released.

 

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Oct 13, 2021, 06:27 AM
@680NEWStraffic is now @CityNewsTO, follow us there with #680traffic for all your traffic updates. Find out more a…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Oct 13, 2021, 06:31 AM
@680NEWSweather is now @CityNewsTO, follow us there with #680weather for all your weather updates. Find out more a…
Latest Weather
Read more