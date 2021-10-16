Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in Mississauga stabbing

Peel Regional Police cruiser. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend

A man has been seriously injured after a stabbing in Mississauga Friday night.

Peel police were called to Hurontario Street and Paisley Boulevard East just after 10 p.m.

The victims, believed to be in his 30s, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

One person has been taken into custody. There have been no further details released.

