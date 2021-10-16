Large-scale landmark mural honouring Terry Fox planned for downtown Toronto

The City of Toronto is planning to honour Terry Fox and his remarkable Marathon of Hope with a building-size mural in downtown Toronto.

City officials engaged five Toronto street, mural and graffiti artists to come up with an eight storey landmark mural that will be painted on the north side of U of T’s Rehabilitation Sciences Building at 500 University Ave.

University Avenue was among the routes taken by Fox when his marathon arrived in Toronto on July 11, 1980 before ending up at Nathan Philips Square, where he was met by thousands of people.

Artists Alexander Bacon and Que Rock, Christiano De Araujo, Keitha Keeshig-Tobias Biizindam, Jason James Pinney and Emmanuel Jarus have all submitted design concepts that will be considered by an inter-generational committee that includes Terry Fox’s brother Darrell Fox and niece Jessie Adler.

Members of the public have until the end of the month to view the concepts at toronto.ca and share their feedback.

The winning piece will be painted on the north side of 500 University Avenue next summer.