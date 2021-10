Kingston police officer injured during 'volatile' homecoming gathering

Kingston Police say an officer has been taken to hospital after projectiles were thrown at police during Queen’s University’s unofficial homecoming weekend.

Community programs officer Greg Anderson says Kingston General Hospital is treating the officer, but could not share what kind of injuries he had sustained.

Anderson linked the officer’s injuries to large crowds that are swarming the city’s university district and turning “volatile.”

@Kingstonpolice are estimating the crowd on Aberdeen Street has swelled to approximately 8000 people. Police on the ground along with assistance from City Works are attempting to keep the crowds contained. pic.twitter.com/bgXSvSns3T — Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) October 16, 2021

Under the city’s aggravated nuisance party bylaw, police say outdoor gatherings with more than 100 people can result in a $2,000 fine for each attendee and a court summons for a $10,000 fine for organizers.

@KingstonPolice @cityofkingston Aberdeen Street as well as William Street have been declared an aggravated nuisance party under the Mayors Emergency Order. You are ordered to disperse. You will be liable to a $2000 Administrative Monetary Penalty. — Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) October 16, 2021

Anderson was unaware of any charges handed out so far, but urged drivers to avoid the area or proceed through it with caution.

Queen’s University opted against holding its typical in-person homecoming event this weekend for a second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but unofficial festivities went ahead anyways.