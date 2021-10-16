Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Kingston police officer injured during 'volatile' homecoming gathering
By The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 16, 2021 3:37 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 16, 2021 at 4:06 pm EDT
Kingston police attempt to corral large crowds on Aberdeen Street. TWITTER/@Kingstonpolice
Kingston Police say an officer has been taken to hospital after projectiles were thrown at police during Queen’s University’s unofficial homecoming weekend.
Community programs officer Greg Anderson says Kingston General Hospital is treating the officer, but could not share what kind of injuries he had sustained.
Anderson linked the officer’s injuries to large crowds that are swarming the city’s university district and turning “volatile.”
@Kingstonpolice are estimating the crowd on Aberdeen Street has swelled to approximately 8000 people. Police on the ground along with assistance from City Works are attempting to keep the crowds contained. pic.twitter.com/bgXSvSns3T
Under the city’s aggravated nuisance party bylaw, police say outdoor gatherings with more than 100 people can result in a $2,000 fine for each attendee and a court summons for a $10,000 fine for organizers.
@KingstonPolice@cityofkingston Aberdeen Street as well as William Street have been declared an aggravated nuisance party under the Mayors Emergency Order. You are ordered to disperse. You will be liable to a $2000 Administrative Monetary Penalty.