Cannabis retailer 'Tokyo Smoke' opens first store in Eaton Centre

For the first time since cannabis became legal across Canada, pot shops are beginning to open up in malls.

Tokyo Smoke opened its doors at the Eaton Centre on Saturday, just one of nine stores it plans to open in partnership with commercial real estate giant Cadillac Fairview.

Fairview Mall and Sherway Gardens will also be home to a location while Ottawa shoppers will have a storefront at the Rideau Centre.

Tokyo Smoke officials say they hope to be able to reach a new demographic through the stores, offering legal, recreational cannabis accessories and products, including beverages, edibles, and oils.

“This is a unique opportunity to provide a new audience with access to legal cannabis and provide education to current consumers and those who may be curious about cannabis or have questions,” said Ryan Alves, store manager at Tokyo Smoke CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

A spokesperson for Cadillac Fairview calls the partnership a win and a major step for the industry, signalling that the stigma previously associated with cannabis continues to dissipate.

Tokyo Smoke, which is owned by Canopy Growth, is one of a handful of companies opening in malls in Alberta and B.C. as well.