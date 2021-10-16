5 people injured in two-car crash in Brampton

Five people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton.

Peel police say the crash occurred in the area of Rutherford Road South and Steeles Avenue East at around 6:17 p.m. Saturday.

Paramedics say an adult male was taken to a trauma centre with serious to non-life threatening injuries. Four other people were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time but police indicated no criminal charges would be laid.