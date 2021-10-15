U.S. border to reopen to fully vaccinated Canadians Nov. 8

The White House has confirmed the U.S. land and air border will officially open to fully vaccinated Canadians on Nov. 8.

Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz confirmed the news in a tweet, that all foreign national travelers will have to be fully vaccinated to travel to the U.S.

BREAKING: White House Assistant Press Secretary confirms US border reopening to fully vaccinated travelers on November 8th #cdnpoli https://t.co/N4ETQxxCcZ — Cormac Mac Sweeney (@cmaconthehill) October 15, 2021

It was announced earlier this week the land border would be reopening after being closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proof of vaccination will be required, but it’s not clear if that includes mixed doses. Vaccines approved by either the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization will be accepted, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed this week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently working on the operational details, such as what will constitute acceptable proof and which “very limited” exceptions might be allowed.

New York congressman Brian Higgins has written to the CDC to urge the agency to promptly clarify its stance on mixed-dose vaccines.