Loading articles...

U.S. border to reopen to fully vaccinated Canadians Nov. 8

Last Updated Oct 15, 2021 at 9:43 am EDT

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents direct vehicles re-entering the U.S. from Canada, which has opened its borders to U.S. citizens who can provide proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test, for random searches and inspections at the Ambassador Bridge Port of Entry August 9, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. The border had been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

The White House has confirmed the U.S. land and air border will officially open to fully vaccinated Canadians on Nov. 8.

Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz confirmed the news in a tweet, that all foreign national travelers will have to be fully vaccinated to travel to the U.S.

It was announced earlier this week the land border would be reopening after being closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proof of vaccination will be required, but it’s not clear if that includes mixed doses. Vaccines approved by either the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization will be accepted, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed this week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently working on the operational details, such as what will constitute acceptable proof and which “very limited” exceptions might be allowed.

New York congressman Brian Higgins has written to the CDC to urge the agency to promptly clarify its stance on mixed-dose vaccines.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Oct 13, 2021, 06:27 AM
@680NEWStraffic is now @CityNewsTO, follow us there with #680traffic for all your traffic updates. Find out more a…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Oct 13, 2021, 06:31 AM
@680NEWSweather is now @CityNewsTO, follow us there with #680weather for all your weather updates. Find out more a…
Latest Weather
Read more