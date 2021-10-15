Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
U.S. border to reopen to fully vaccinated Canadians Nov. 8
By News Staff and The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 15, 2021 9:19 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 15, 2021 at 9:43 am EDT
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents direct vehicles re-entering the U.S. from Canada, which has opened its borders to U.S. citizens who can provide proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test, for random searches and inspections at the Ambassador Bridge Port of Entry August 9, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. The border had been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)
The White House has confirmed the U.S. land and air border will officially open to fully vaccinated Canadians on Nov. 8.
Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz confirmed the news in a tweet, that all foreign national travelers will have to be fully vaccinated to travel to the U.S.
It was announced earlier this week the
land border would be reopening after being closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Proof of vaccination will be required, but it’s not clear if that includes mixed doses. Vaccines approved by either the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization will be accepted, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed this week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently working on the operational details, such as what will constitute acceptable proof and which “very limited” exceptions might be allowed.
New York congressman Brian Higgins has written to the CDC to urge the agency to promptly clarify its stance on mixed-dose vaccines.
