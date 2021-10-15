Loading articles...

Unmarked grave discovered at site of former Mohawk Institute Residential School

Last Updated Oct 15, 2021 at 3:24 pm EDT

Children's shoes displayed on the steps of the former site of the Mohawk Institute. CITYNEWS

An unmarked grave of a youth under the age of 14 has been discovered on the grounds of the former Mohawk Institute Residential School in Brantford.

Dr. Beverly Jacobs, Indigenous Human Rights Monitor, Survivors’ Secretariat confirms to CityNews the unmarked grave was located near Glenwood Drive when workers were digging for a telephone line in August.

Dr. Jacobs said at this time, they do not know if the youth attended the former Mohawk Residential School.

The Chief Coroner Dirk Huyer is now investigating the discovery and a police task force made up of Six Nations Police, Brantford Police, and OPP have been made aware of the discovery.

The task force will wait for the cause of death before beginning a criminal investigation.

Ground penetrating radar training has also begun and a search will begin once it is complete.

For those in need of emotional support, the following resources are available:

Hope for Wellness Help Line offers immediate mental health counselling and crisis intervention to all Indigenous peoples across Canada. Experienced helpline counsellors, many of whom are Indigenous, can find wellness supports available in your area. You can reach this help line at: 1-855-242-3310 toll-free, 24/7.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

The Indigenous Victim Services at Six Nations Line (1-866-964-5920). After hours & weekends: 1-866-445-2204. Help is available to people living in Brantford, Hamilton or the Six Nations community.

