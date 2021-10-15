Loading articles...

TPH declares COVID outbreak at two TDSB schools

Last Updated Oct 15, 2021 at 9:13 pm EDT

A grade six class room is shown at Hunter's Glen Junior Public School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Monday, September 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto Public Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two Toronto District School Board schools.

Late Friday, TPH said it was investigating more than two coronavirus cases at Oakdale Park Middle School in North York and at Bloordale Middle School in Etobicoke.

According to the TDSB COVID-19 Advisories page, there were four student cases of coronavirus at Bloordale and one student case Oakdale Park. Both schools remain open.

“We’re carefully investigating & following our process of working w/our school community to notify close contacts & ask them to stay home, monitor for symptoms & get tested,” health officials said in a series of tweets.

On Thursday, TPH and the TDSB announced that Greenholme Junior Middle School would be closed to in-person learning after 10 cases of COVID were detected.

As of Friday, a total of 266 COVID-19 cases had been reported between students and staff at 193 TDSB schools.

The news comes as Ontario reported 80 new school-related cases of coronavirus on Friday – its lowest number in more than a month.

