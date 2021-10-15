Police investigating 'suspicious' disappearance of 2 Whitby women

Loading articles...

Last Updated Oct 15, 2021 at 3:01 pm EDT

Police are searching for Tatilda Noble (left) and Ava Burton (right).

Durham Regional Police are investigating the disappearance of a mother and daughter from Whitby.

Ava Burton, 58, and her mother Tatilda Noble, 85, were both reported missing to police.

Investigators say they were called to an address on Scepter Place on Thursday afternoon to check on the wellbeing of the two women.

The females were not located, but police say they found evidence at the scene that they deemed to be suspicious.

Burton is described as black, five foot one and 125 pounds, with a light complexion, brown hair and brown eyes.

Noble is described as black, five foot, 100 pounds, with a light complexion, brown eyes, grey hair approximately neck length and prescription glasses. Her hair is usually wrapped in a scarf and she speaks with a Jamaican accent.

Police have set up a command post and are asking residents in the area to check their home security and dashcam footage.

