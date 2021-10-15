Ontario reporting nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Ontario is reporting 496 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Friday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 334 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 162 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

There are now 163 people in the ICU due to COVID-19 complications, 148 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 15 are fully vaccinated.

The province tested 35,905 people in the previous 24-hour period, with a positivity rate of 1.4 per cent.

The active case count dropped by 48 as 542 more cases are considered recovered.

Another 29,762 vaccinations were administered in the last 24 hours. In Ontario, 87.3 per cent of those 12 and up have at least one dose while 82.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The province is reporting another 126 school-related cases among students and staff. As of Friday, 14.3 per cent of schools in the province have at least one COVID-19 case and five schools remain closed due to outbreaks.