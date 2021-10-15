Loading articles...

One man seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting

Last Updated Oct 15, 2021 at 11:48 pm EDT

Toronto police investigate after one man was seriously injured in a shooting in Etobicoke. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Etobicoke.

Police were called to an apartment complex in the area of Willowridge Road and Eglinton Avenue West, just west of Martin Grove Road, just before 10:30 p.m. Friday following reports of gunshots.

When they arrived they located a man suffering “very serious injuries.”

Details on what may have led up to the shooting or a suspect description have not been released at this time.

