One man seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting

A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Etobicoke.

Police were called to an apartment complex in the area of Willowridge Road and Eglinton Avenue West, just west of Martin Grove Road, just before 10:30 p.m. Friday following reports of gunshots.

When they arrived they located a man suffering “very serious injuries.”

Details on what may have led up to the shooting or a suspect description have not been released at this time.