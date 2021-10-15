Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
One dead, one injured in North York fire
By News Staff
Posted Oct 15, 2021 11:14 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 15, 2021 at 12:35 pm EDT
Police tape lines the scene of a fatal fire on Pharmacy Ave. CITYNEWS / Pete Dworschak
A man in his 30’s has been pronounced dead after a fire in the basement of a home in North York.
It happened near Pharmacy Avenue and Huntingwood Drive. Fire crews got the call just after 10 a.m. Friday. The victim was pulled from the blaze and pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
Toronto EMS says one other person has minor injuries.
The fire was contained to the basement of the house. It’s not clear what caused the blaze and the Ontario Fire Marshal will be investigating.
Pharmacy Avenue is now closed in both directions from Huntingwood to Sheppard Avenue.
