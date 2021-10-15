One dead, one injured in North York fire

A man in his 30’s has been pronounced dead after a fire in the basement of a home in North York.

It happened near Pharmacy Avenue and Huntingwood Drive. Fire crews got the call just after 10 a.m. Friday. The victim was pulled from the blaze and pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Toronto EMS says one other person has minor injuries.

The fire was contained to the basement of the house. It’s not clear what caused the blaze and the Ontario Fire Marshal will be investigating.

Pharmacy Avenue is now closed in both directions from Huntingwood to Sheppard Avenue.