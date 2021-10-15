Loading articles...

One dead, one injured in North York fire

Last Updated Oct 15, 2021 at 12:35 pm EDT

Police tape lines the scene of a fatal fire on Pharmacy Ave. CITYNEWS / Pete Dworschak

A man in his 30’s has been pronounced dead after a fire in the basement of a home in North York.

It happened near Pharmacy Avenue and Huntingwood Drive. Fire crews got the call just after 10 a.m. Friday. The victim was pulled from the blaze and pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Toronto EMS says one other person has minor injuries.

The fire was contained to the basement of the house. It’s not clear what caused the blaze and the Ontario Fire Marshal will be investigating.

Pharmacy Avenue is now closed in both directions from Huntingwood to Sheppard Avenue.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Oct 13, 2021, 06:27 AM
@680NEWStraffic is now @CityNewsTO, follow us there with #680traffic for all your traffic updates. Find out more a…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Oct 13, 2021, 06:31 AM
@680NEWSweather is now @CityNewsTO, follow us there with #680weather for all your weather updates. Find out more a…
Latest Weather
Read more