Man found with stab wound in Scarborough

The intersection of Hedge End Road and Sheppard Ave East where a man was found with a stab wound. CITYNEWS/Bertram Dandy

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found with a stab wound early Friday morning.

Officers were called to Sheppard Avenue East and Hedge End Road just before 1 a.m. to reports of a man stabbed.

The victim reportedly stood in front of a bus so the bus driver stopped until police arrived. The stabbing appears to occurred somewhere else.

When emergency services arrived, the man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now working to determine where the stabbing happened. There has been no suspect information released.

 

