Loading articles...

How can we fix North American cities?

Major roads, normally congested with traffic are all but empty as COVID19 self isolation measures begin to take hold in London, Ont, on March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mark Spowart

In today’s The Big Story podcast, many North American cities are locked in a damaging cycle, whereby new suburban expansion is needed to subsidize the infrastructure costs of old development. The pattern has left many municipalities teetering on the brink of insolvency, and led to the decimation of once vibrant streetscapes to make way for unsightly, car-friendly strip malls.

What went awry in this continent’s approach to urban planning? And to the extent that it’s even possible, how can we even begin to correct the mistakes of the past?

GUEST: Jason Slaughter, Creator and Host of the Youtube channel, Not Just Bikes

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsGoogle and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Oct 13, 2021, 06:27 AM
@680NEWStraffic is now @CityNewsTO, follow us there with #680traffic for all your traffic updates. Find out more a…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Oct 13, 2021, 06:31 AM
@680NEWSweather is now @CityNewsTO, follow us there with #680weather for all your weather updates. Find out more a…
Latest Weather
Read more