How can we fix North American cities?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, many North American cities are locked in a damaging cycle, whereby new suburban expansion is needed to subsidize the infrastructure costs of old development. The pattern has left many municipalities teetering on the brink of insolvency, and led to the decimation of once vibrant streetscapes to make way for unsightly, car-friendly strip malls.

What went awry in this continent’s approach to urban planning? And to the extent that it’s even possible, how can we even begin to correct the mistakes of the past?

GUEST: Jason Slaughter, Creator and Host of the Youtube channel, Not Just Bikes

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.