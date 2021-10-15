Heavy rain set to hit the GTA this weekend

A super soaker is on the way for Southern Ontario this weekend and the GTA won’t be spared.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, calling for rain, heavy at times Friday night and into Saturday.

We could see up to 50 millimetres fall by the afternoon on Saturday.

Rainfall warnings could be issued once the showers and thunderstorms begin.

Despite a high of 20 on Friday, the balmy days will soon be behind us as Saturday and Sunday’s high are both 13 degrees.