Ford challenges Trudeau to lower federal gas taxes, saying he'll match 'every single penny'

When running in the 2018 Ontario election, Doug Ford vowed to lower gas prices by 10 cents.

He won the election, but his promise didn’t pan out in the long run.

Instead, gas prices have soared to explosive new heights in recent months, with no sign of relief in sight.

Ford blames much of the climb on his losing court battle with the federal government over the carbon tax.

“I lost in court unfortunately, I respect the court’s decision, but I kept warning (people) … the carbon tax is the single worst tax on the backs on Canadians that’s ever existed.”

Despite his disappointment, Ford said Friday that he remains committed to giving cash-strapped Ontarians some relief at the pumps. He’s just waiting for Justin Trudeau to make the first move.

“I will match every single penny, here’s a challenge, every single penny the federal government deducts off their tax, we will match that.”

The game of gas-price chicken is unlikely to result in savings for drivers — Justin Trudeau’s federal climate plan calls for carbon tax increases through to 2030.

Trudeau has argued that the tax will continue to be rebated and that most families should get more back than they pay in tax.

