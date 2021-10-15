Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
One dead, another injured after vehicle rollover in Etobicoke
By Lucas Casaletto
Posted Oct 15, 2021 1:17 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 15, 2021 at 2:07 pm EDT
Toronto police were called to Burnhamthorpe and Shaver for reports of a single-vehicle rollover on Friday, October 15th, 2021. Omar Arifuzzaman/CityNews
One man has died and another is hurt following a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Friday.
Toronto Police were first called at 12 p.m. for reports of a crash near Burnhamthorpe Road and Shaver Avenue, just west of Islington.
Officers say the vehicle had flipped over and that one person was ejected from the vehicle. One victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. They were pronounced deceased on scene.
Another person, a man, also suffered injuries but the severity is unknown.
Burnhamthorpe Road is closed between Warwood and Martin Grove roads while Shaver Avenue is closed between Westglen Crescent and Lorene Drive.
Anyone with dashcam footage or additional information is asked to come forward.
