One dead, another injured after vehicle rollover in Etobicoke

One man has died and another is hurt following a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Friday.

Toronto Police were first called at 12 p.m. for reports of a crash near Burnhamthorpe Road and Shaver Avenue, just west of Islington.

Officers say the vehicle had flipped over and that one person was ejected from the vehicle. One victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. They were pronounced deceased on scene.

Another person, a man, also suffered injuries but the severity is unknown.

Burnhamthorpe Road is closed between Warwood and Martin Grove roads while Shaver Avenue is closed between Westglen Crescent and Lorene Drive.

Anyone with dashcam footage or additional information is asked to come forward.