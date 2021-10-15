Need for negative PCR test to enter Canada still under review despite U.S. dropping requirement

Dr. Howard Njoo says there are still some vaccinated people coming into Canada who are testing positive for COVID-19

OTTAWA – With the clock counting down until the U.S. border reopens to fully vaccinated Canadians, health officials have confirmed the negative PCR test requirement for people coming into Canada is not changing — yet.

Since the U.S. unveiled its plan to ease land-border restrictions, would-be travellers and business groups on both sides of the border have been pressing Ottawa to eliminate the need for a costly COVID-19 test in order to cross into Canada.

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo said Friday there’s still evidence some people coming into this country are testing positive — even though they have received a full course of a vaccine against the virus.

“It’s a live issue right now. As always, we continue to look at the scientific evidence and results of our current testing regime at the border, which does include the requirement for a negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to coming to Canada. What I think is interesting is that, based on the data we’ve been able to analyze to date, there’s still a certain percentage — about 0.2 per cent I think last time I looked at the data — of fully vaccinated travellers coming to Canada that have tested positive for COVID-19,” he explained.

“Then the question is, is that good or bad? It’s less than one per cent, but if you look at the volumes of people increasing coming to Canada, as a percentage, the actual true number of people coming would obviously, potentially, be increasing as well. So I think that right now, it’s certainly another layer of protection, it’s something that is in place at the moment, and we continue to look to the evidence.”

Njoo admits no system is fool proof, but says it all comes down to “looking at things from a risk perspective.”

The cost of getting a PCR test for travel varies. The cost at at least one lab in Whatcom County in Washington state is about $180 USD — which is about $223 CAD. Appointments are generally needed to get such a test for travel, but again, the process may vary.

For those considering a trip to Whatcom County next month, some important information about COVID-19 testing from the county health department: — You'll need to book an appointment through a private testing center/pharmacy –At least one lab test costs ~$180 USD pic.twitter.com/zDCwtoF6iU — Peter Wagner (@peterjontheair) October 15, 2021

Canada Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam stressed on Friday the need for vigilance. She reminded Canadians that we continue to deal with the fourth wave of the pandemic.

“We are in a situation in Canada where our health systems are still very fragile. We need to take a precautionary approach in the next little while, and we’ll continue to evaluate the situation,” she said during a COVID-19 briefing Friday. “Some of the most important things we’re trying to achieve are keeping kids at school, keeping people at work, and keeping the levels of COVID-19 low as our vaccination … coverage is still going up.”

Tam continued a number of other considerations, such as the need for boosters on a wider scale, are being reviewed, and that it is vital for Canadians to continue to be careful.

She promised to continue to have conversations with the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and other officials “to see what is reasonable in the trajectory going forward.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland all but rejected on Thursday the idea of scrapping the need for COVID-19 testing to enter Canada, urging Canadians not to let up in their fight against the pandemic.

The U.S. border is set to reopen to fully vaccinated travellers on Nov. 8, more than 18 months after recreational travel was snared due to the pandemic.

The government has said vaccines that have been approved by either the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization will be accepted, meaning those with AstraZeneca will be among those allowed to cross into the States. While there are still questions around those who received mixed doses, Bloomberg reports they, too, will be allowed in.

-With files from The Canadian Press