COVID-19 vaccine certificate app available to download, Premier Ford to reveal new details

Premier Doug Ford is set to reveal details this morning about Ontario’s vaccine certificate QR code and app. It comes as the app has become available for download Friday.

Details were posted on the Ontario website this morning that the province will making the “enhanced vaccine certificate” available to residents by birth month over a period of three days.

Starting Friday, anyone born between January and April is able to download their QR code. On Saturday, those born from May to August will be able to access it and finally, those born in September to December can access theirs on Sunday.

The app is already available for download for businesses and organizations to scan people’s QR codes.

As of Monday morning at 8 a.m., it will available for everyone to download. All you will need to access your vaccine certificate is your green photo health card.

The Ontario government is also expected announce the loosening of some COVID-19 restrictions.

A source has told CityNews capacity limits at restaurants and gyms are expected to be lifted. Mask mandates and other public health measures will remain in effect.

CityNews will be streaming the announcement LIVE on our website at 11 a.m.

RELATED: Ontario’s digital vaccine certificate available for businesses

RELATED: Ontario planning to lift more COVID-19 restrictions next week

CityNews has learned that a prototype of the app, which will be used by businesses to verify a

Under Ontario’s vaccine certificate program, only those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — or have a valid medical exemption from a doctor — can access certain settings, such as theatres, nightclubs and restaurant dining rooms.

As it stands, residents must show their vaccine receipt and photo ID to enter those facilities, but the province plans to replace that system with the black-and-white barcodes and an app-based scanner.

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment played a key role in the development of the app to deliver it in near record time to Ontario businesses.