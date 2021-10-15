City can buy North York property to preserve 250-year-old heritage tree: court

The City of Toronto has won a judicial hearing that paves the way for it to buy a property in North York that is home to one of the city’s oldest trees.

The City can now purchase 76 Coral Gable Drive, in the Sheppard and Weston neighbourhood, to preserve the 250-year-old red oak tree.

The current owner agreed to the price in 2019, but because it was taking so long to close the deal, he wanted to renegotiate for more money.

The judge hearing the case says the court will issue an order granting title to the City on December, 1, 2021 — as long as the City pays the original agreed price of $780,000.

More than 1,500 people have donated more than $400,000 to the cause.

The plan is to keep the tree, tear down the house, and replace it with a parkette.