SIU probing death of man in Toronto police custody

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it is investigating after a 48-year-old man died while in Toronto police custody on Thursday morning.

The man died at 43 Division, at 4331 Lawrence Avenue East in Scarborough.

No details surrounding his death have been released at this point. The SIU says it will be providing more information.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

More to come