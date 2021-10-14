Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Scotiabank Waterfront marathon will close Lakeshore Blvd. for much of Sunday
By News staff
Posted Oct 14, 2021 10:58 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 14, 2021 at 11:06 am EDT
Runners taking part in the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon in 2015. Photo credit: canadarunningseries.com
It will be a great fall Sunday for running, but not so great for running errands in your car in some parts of the city.
Toronto police are advising motorists to prepare for delays and find alternative routes ahead Sunday’s Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon.
This year’s race will be unique due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the marathon, half marathon and 5K run all virtual.
But there will be an in-person 10K run with applicable road closures starting at 4 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
The following roads will be closed:
Lakeshore Boulevard West will be fully closed (east and west) from Bathurst Street to Windermere Avenue
Exceptions include:
Access to the Boulevard Club, Royal Canadian Legion, and Toronto Argonaut Rowing Club will be provided on the eastbound curb lane on Lakeshore Boulevard West from Windermere Avenue to Oarsman Drive
Access to HMCS York, Coronation Park and Ontario Place will be provided from Stadium Road across Remembrance Drive
Fort York Boulevard will be fully closed between Fleet Street and Lakeshore Boulevard West
Strachan Avenue will be fully closed between Fleet Street and Lakeshore Boulevard West
