Scotiabank Waterfront marathon will close Lakeshore Blvd. for much of Sunday

It will be a great fall Sunday for running, but not so great for running errands in your car in some parts of the city.

Toronto police are advising motorists to prepare for delays and find alternative routes ahead Sunday’s Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon.

This year’s race will be unique due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the marathon, half marathon and 5K run all virtual.

But there will be an in-person 10K run with applicable road closures starting at 4 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The following roads will be closed:

Lakeshore Boulevard West will be fully closed (east and west) from Bathurst Street to Windermere Avenue

Exceptions include: