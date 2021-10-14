Girl, 15, charged with 1st-degree murder in Scarborough shooting of teen

A 15-year-old girl has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a summer shooting that killed a teenaged boy in Scarborough.

Police had been called to 11 Antrim Crescent just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 3rd, for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a male suffering from gunshot wounds and performed CPR. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital via emergency run, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 16-year-old Caden Francis of Toronto.

Police Insp. Kathy Stephenson said the victim was likely shot at from a vehicle while with a group of friends.

On Wednesday, a 15-year-old girl was taken into custody as a result of the incident. She was charged with first-degree murder.

She will not be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, which prohibits the public from revealing any information related to a young person at least 12 and under 18 years old.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.