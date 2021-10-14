Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Girl, 15, charged with 1st-degree murder in Scarborough shooting of teen
By Lucas Casaletto
Posted Oct 14, 2021 10:31 am EDT
Police had been called to 11 Antrim Crescent just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 3rd for reports that someone was shot. CityNews
A 15-year-old girl has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a summer shooting
. that killed a teenaged boy in Scarborough
Police had been called to 11 Antrim Crescent just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 3rd, for reports of a shooting.
Officers found a male suffering from gunshot wounds and performed CPR. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital via emergency run, where he was later pronounced dead.
The victim was identified as 16-year-old Caden Francis of Toronto.
Police Insp. Kathy Stephenson said the victim was likely shot at from a vehicle while with a group of friends.
On Wednesday, a 15-year-old girl was taken into custody as a result of the incident. She was charged with first-degree murder.
She will not be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, which prohibits the public from revealing any information related to a young person at least 12 and under 18 years old.
The investigation is ongoing. Investigators are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.
