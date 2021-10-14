Ontario reporting 417 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Ontario is reporting 417 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and three additional deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 271 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 146 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

There are now 254 people in the ICU due to COVID-19 complications, 223 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 31 are fully vaccinated.

There are 158 people in the ICU due to COVID-19 complications and 101 of them are on ventilators.

The province is reporting another 126 school-related cases among students and staff. As of Wednesday, 14.3 per cent of schools in the province have at least one COVID-19 case and five schools remain closed due to outbreaks.

The active case count dropped by 114 as 528 more cases are considered recovered.

The new case count comes as Ontario is planning to loosen more COVID-19 restrictions, including capacity limits on restaurants and gyms.