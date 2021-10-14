How Canada’s Catholic Church escaped payments to residential school survivors

In today’s The Big Story podcast, the Canadian government thought it was an agreement on a minor part of the settlement the church owed for its part in residential schools. The church managed to convince a court that the government had agreed to waive the entire remaining amount — potentially more than $20 million. How did a legal loophole allow the church to avoid payment, and … it has to be asked: Why didn’t the Catholic Church just pay what it owed as reparations for the part it played in residential school horrors?

GUEST: Tom Cardoso, The Globe and Mail investigations team

