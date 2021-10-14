Loading articles...

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton hospitalized with infection

Last Updated Oct 14, 2021 at 11:15 pm EDT

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton arrives with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton is in a California hospital for what his spokesman says is a “non-Covid-related infection.”

The 75-year-old was admitted back on Tuesday, according to spokesperson Angel Urena.

“He is on the mend, in good spirits,” read the brief statement.

A second statement from Clinton’s spokesman quoted physicians Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack, who said the former president has been “administered IV antibiotics and fluids.”

In the years since Clinton left the White House in 2001, the former president has faced health scares. In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery after experiencing prolonged chest pains and shortness of breath. He returned to the hospital for surgery for a partially collapsed lung in 2005, and in 2010 had a pair of stents implanted in a coronary artery.

He responded by embracing a largely vegan diet that saw him lose weight and report improved health.

He repeatedly returned to the stump, campaigning for Democratic candidates, mostly notably his wife, Hillary, during her failed 2008 bid for the presidential nomination. And in 2016, as his wife sought the White House as the Democratic nominee, Clinton _ by then a grandfather and nearing 70 _ returned to the campaign trail.

The UCI Medical Center is in Orange County, about 40 miles (64 km) southeast of Los Angeles. It wasn’t immediately clear why Clinton was in Southern California.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Oct 13, 2021, 06:27 AM
@680NEWStraffic is now @CityNewsTO, follow us there with #680traffic for all your traffic updates. Find out more a…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Oct 13, 2021, 06:31 AM
@680NEWSweather is now @CityNewsTO, follow us there with #680weather for all your weather updates. Find out more a…
Latest Weather
Read more