Female pedestrian struck by truck on Highway 401 express lanes
By News Staff
Posted Oct 14, 2021 4:23 pm EDT
Highway 401 eastbound express lanes closed after female pedestrian struck by transport truck in a live lane of traffic.
A woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck in the express lanes of Highway 401 near Yonge Street.
Ontario Provincial Police say the woman was struck in a live lane of traffic by a transport truck just before 1 p.m. Thursday.
Police are asking for anyone who may have been in the area and has dashcam footage to contact them so they can piece together the series of events that led the woman to be on the highway at the time of the incident.
