Female pedestrian struck by truck on Highway 401 express lanes

A woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck in the express lanes of Highway 401 near Yonge Street.

Ontario Provincial Police say the woman was struck in a live lane of traffic by a transport truck just before 1 p.m. Thursday.

Police are asking for anyone who may have been in the area and has dashcam footage to contact them so they can piece together the series of events that led the woman to be on the highway at the time of the incident.

#BREAKING The eastbound 401 Express lanes are closed at Allen after a female pedestrian was struck by an 18-wheeler in a live lane of traffic, east of Yonge. She suffered life-threatening injuries. Traffic updates now on 680 NEWS. @CityNewsTO pic.twitter.com/qew8PCOqrg — Mark Douglas (@DouglasCityNews) October 14, 2021

The eastbound express lanes of the highway are expected to be closed until approximately 5:30 p.m. ET.