COVID-19 vaccine clinic to run out of closed Etobicoke high school

A vaccine clinic is set to run out of the Etobicoke high school currently closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

From Thursday until Saturday, first and second doses will be available at Silverthorn Collegiate Institute.

The clinic will be run from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. out of the school cafeteria – and another three-day clinic is being planned for next week.

Silverthorn is the first Toronto school to be shut down due to an outbreak this academic year.

Toronto Public Health announced on Monday it was investigating 11 cases among students at the Mill Road location. As of Wednesday, there were still seven active cases.

Officials have said the closure could last up to 10 days or longer.